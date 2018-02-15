Push to rethink that drink

Dietitian Andrea Cruickshank and Café on the Hilltop manager Jackie Collins are encouraging people to 'rethink your drink' as part of a new health awareness campaign.

ONE can of coca cola contains 10 teaspoons of sugar.

Most people wouldn't eat 10 spoonfuls of sugar, but it's easy to do when it's put in a drink.

Sugary drinks are the focus of a new health campaign launched this week by West Moreton Hospital and Health Service with residents being asked to 'rethink their drink'.

Obesity rates across the Ipswich region are 42 per cent higher than the rest of the state.

To show leadership, sugary drinks have been removed from vending machines at Ipswich Hospital.

"If you want to see change, you need to be part of that change,” Ipswich Hospital's Executive Director Community and Rural Melinda Parcell said.

"Replacing sugary drinks with a healthier alternative is a small step towards achieving a healthier lifestyle, and every step counts.”

Café on the Hilltop at Ipswich Hospital, operated by Ipswich Holdings, is the leading retailer to implement the transition away from sugary drinks, with other sites to follow.

