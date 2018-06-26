Menu
RECORD: Paul Tully has moved a motion to have council meetings live streamed.
RECORD: Paul Tully has moved a motion to have council meetings live streamed.
Push to live stream council meetings for 'transparency'

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Jun 2018 5:09 PM
FUTURE Ipswich City Council meetings could be live streamed after a push by councillor Paul Tully.

Cr Tully moved a motion in the chambers on Wednesday to seek a report about livestreaming audio and video of the council's monthly ordinary meetings.

"The previous Labor Government brought in a regulation requiring all councils to livestream their meetings,” he said

"The LNP government got elected and repealed that regulation before it came into force.”

"I think it's an opportunity for the public to be able to see and hear council meetings live in the interests of transparency and accountability,” he said.

The council would join other councils and the state and federal governments in streaming proceedings.

A report will be provided for councillors.

