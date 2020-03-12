Renewed push to improve hospital parking woes, park safety

Issues with parking outside Ipswich Hospital have resurfaced ahead of the Ipswich City Council election.

THERE is a push to resolve longstanding issues with parking around Ipswich Hospital and safety concerns for staff, patients and visitors getting to the facility ahead of the election.

Problems with three-hour street parking limits and safety issues for people catching the free shuttle bus from Limestone Park at night are not new concerns.

But one member of the community, who did not want to be named, hoped the upcoming council election would be the chance to instigate change.

She said patients were being stung by fines if they got caught up at appointments or they were having to walk long distances to park in nine-hour spaces.

"Clinic appointments goes from 8.30am and never finish on time," she said.

"This limited time period is manifestly inadequate to allow patients to attend hospital

appointments, family members to visit those in critical care environments, nor staff members to meet their shift requirements without incurring a fine.

"Nursing staff have previously repeatedly requested Ipswich City Council to increase the time period of these parking zones to no avail."

She believed increasing the parking limit to five hours would be adequate.

Hospital staff and regular users of the free shuttle bus between Limestone Park, Ipswich Health Plaza, the water tower on Deebing St and the hospital have complained of feeling unsafe while waiting at the Ipswich park after daylight.

There have also been reports of hospital staff's cars being vandalised at night while they're on shift.

The community campaigner wanted the council to install a duress alarm and CCTV where commuters were waiting for the shuttle.

Although the service is designed to keep staff from parking directly around the hospital, she said staff were avoiding it if they were working late hours.

"A lot of Ipswich city has CCTV," she said.

"Why can't we extend it to something that is well used after hours.

"In winter at 5pm, it's pitch black.

"Down across from Coles (in Ipswich) where the car park which commuters use to go to the train station, there's currently CCTV and a duress alarm there.

"We're asking for the same courtesy at Limestone Park."

More parking will be constructed at the hospital as part of its $124 million redevelopment.

"That won't happen now," the campaigner said.

"The hospital has done everything they can do. They are full every day after 9am. There's nothing more they can do.

"This is an easy fix we can do now to make the current parking arrangement for everyone safer. It's not hard to do."

Ipswich City Council did not respond to request for comment before deadline.