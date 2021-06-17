Push to further restrict AstraZeneca

ATAGI has reportedly recommended the AstraZenca vaccine be given to people aged over 60, up from 50. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

ATAGI has reportedly recommended the AstraZenca vaccine be given to people aged over 60, up from 50. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

The AstraZeneca vaccine is now only recommended for people aged over 60 after new advice from the nation’s drug regulator.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered to people aged over 60, according to Nine and the ABC.

ATAGI had previously recommended the jab be given to people aged over 50 due to concerns over its links to blood clotting in younger people.

The government has yet to make an official decision on the advice, which was given to the government on Wednesday.

It comes after the death of a 52-year old NSW woman last week was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The federal government has spruiked vaccine sovereignty as the key to Australia’s path out of Covid-19, having secured a deal to produce 50 million AstraZeneca doses onshore.

But that plan was thrown into disarray in April, when ATAGI recommended AstraZeneca be administered primarily to people aged over 50.

“We expect that this will require some changes to the arrangements we have as part of the vaccination rollout,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the time.



