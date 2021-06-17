Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ATAGI has reportedly recommended the AstraZenca vaccine be given to people aged over 60, up from 50. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling
ATAGI has reportedly recommended the AstraZenca vaccine be given to people aged over 60, up from 50. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling
News

Push to further restrict AstraZeneca

by Finn McHugh
17th Jun 2021 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM

The AstraZeneca vaccine is now only recommended for people aged over 60 after new advice from the nation’s drug regulator.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered to people aged over 60, according to Nine and the ABC.

ATAGI had previously recommended the jab be given to people aged over 50 due to concerns over its links to blood clotting in younger people.

The government has yet to make an official decision on the advice, which was given to the government on Wednesday.

It comes after the death of a 52-year old NSW woman last week was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The federal government has spruiked vaccine sovereignty as the key to Australia’s path out of Covid-19, having secured a deal to produce 50 million AstraZeneca doses onshore.

But that plan was thrown into disarray in April, when ATAGI recommended AstraZeneca be administered primarily to people aged over 50.

“We expect that this will require some changes to the arrangements we have as part of the vaccination rollout,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the time.

More to come … 

Originally published as Push to further restrict AstraZeneca

Just In

    PM on China war chances

    PM on China war chances
    • 17th Jun 2021 10:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigators probing fire at takeaway, house

        Premium Content Investigators probing fire at takeaway, house

        News Firefighters forced their way into the takeaway shop after rushing to the scene of the fire in the early hours of the morning.

        Teenage driver killed in early morning highway crash

        Premium Content Teenage driver killed in early morning highway crash

        News Police have released new details about a fatal crash on the Brisbane Valley...

        Mayor, Tully clash over conflict of interest issue

        Premium Content Mayor, Tully clash over conflict of interest issue

        News The issue was raised by the LNP mayor about the Labor stalwart and party lines were...

        Ipswich’s leading race winner reveals Cup Day hopes

        Premium Content Ipswich’s leading race winner reveals Cup Day hopes

        Horses Former Eye Liner Stakes winner Tony Gollan enjoys bringing his horses to Ipswich...