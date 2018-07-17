Push to build Park 'n' Ride before 2022

Springfield Central Train Station car park was nearly full on the first day of track operation on Monday. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Rob Williams

A COMMUTER car park in Springfield would be delivered before it's four year time frame, if the state member for Jordan, Charis Mullen, has her way.

Last month's state budget revealed the delivery date of the Springfield Central Park 'n' Ride as 2022.

Speaking after the budget was handed down Ms Mullen said four years to build the car park was too long.

Since then Ms Mullen has met with the Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey to see if the car park could be delivered earlier.

"After meeting with the Minister for Transport, I am confident that we can deliver the Springfield Central Park 'n' Ride in a timelier manner,” she said.

"Planning and design work for the $44.5 million facility has already begun with the concept plan to be finalised by the end of this year - this detailed planning will give us clearer and definitive time frames, particularly around construction works.

"I know that the current park 'n' ride facility is over-stretched, and the community is anxious to see work begin on the new multi-storey facility.

"Commuters can be assured that I will be pressing the Government at every opportunity to accelerate the delivery of this significant and much-needed project in our community.”

The multi-level car park adding an extra 650 car spaces to the Springfield Central Station was an election promise for Ms Mullen.

In May a preferred location for the building was revealed as a triangular piece of land bordered by the Springfield Greenbank Arterial, the Centenary Hwy and a Centenary Hwy off-ramp to Springfield Central on the south-eastern side of the Springfield Central Station.

Commuters currently come from surrounding areas and beyond putting extreme pressure on the current parking facility, forcing cars to spill out on the grass area surrounding the station.

However Rail Back On Track co-ordinator Robert Dow has said the new car park would not stop cars overflowing onto median strips and footpaths.