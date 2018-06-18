Push scooter, train is BMW driver's plan to stop reoffending

REPEAT OFFENDER: Candice Nicole Chand leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to driving when court disqualified.

BUSTED before sunrise pumping fuel into a blue BMW, Candice Nicole Chand readily admitted to police she was a disqualified driver.

The watchful lens of a security camera at a service station helped convict the Ipswich woman of the offence.

While she had driven when disqualified before, this time around an Ipswich Magistrate, unimpressed by Chand's offending against a court order, sentenced the wayward driver to a jail term.

Chand, 27, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to driving when court disqualified at 5am on May 1.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a service station attendant at Churchill contacted police after a woman pumped fuel, came inside, spoke to her, then drove off without paying at 5am.

Police viewed the camera footage showing Chand pump fuel into a blue BMW and later drive away.

Sgt Caldwell said a rego and licence check revealed Chand was disqualified by an Ipswich court for two years from January 15.

She was not charged with any other offence as she later returned to the service station and paid for the fuel.

When Chand was spoken to at her home on May 23 she admitted to only driving the car to refuel to help her partner who had to drive her to work.

"She says it was his car and that it was the only time she drove since being disqualified. The BMW was immobilised for 90 days," Sgt Caldwell said.

Chand's lawyer said the traffic controller had since bought "a push scooter" to get herself to the train station, and would sell the BMW so she would not be tempted to drive.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum warned that she was thinking of imposing a jail term.

"Licence disqualifications imposed by the courts are not optional extras. It's a breach of court orders," Ms MacCallum said.

She said Chand was court disqualified on January 15 for two years after she had driven when on a one-month licence disqualification penalty.

Ms MacCallum sentenced her to two months' jail, immediately suspended for two years.

Chand was disqualified for another two years.