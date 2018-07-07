Menu
PETITION: There are calls for controversial Pastor Logan Robertson to be deported.
Push for pastor to be sent home

Hayden Johnson
by
7th Jul 2018 12:04 AM
THE Ipswich community is calling for a controversial kiwi pastor to be removed after he allegedly abused worshippers at two mosques.

Police have charged Pastor Logan Robertson with public nuisance after he allegedly verbally abused worshippers at Kuraby and Darra mosques.

Mr Robertson, who preaches at the Pillar Baptist Church at Goodna, was allegedly part of a group of four men with cameras confronting worshippers outside Kuraby Mosque.

The Pastor claimed he was making a documentary about "the false religion of Islam”, claiming it was a faith "started by a flipping paedophile”.

Mr Robertson has called for New Zealand to criminalise homosexuality and advocated for the death penalty.

In November he moved from Auckland to Brisbane. There are now calls for him to be deported.

The 'deportation of homophobic Pastor Logan Robertson from Australia' petition attracted 3200 signatures as of yesterday.

He did not respond to the QT's request for comment.

The Home Affairs Department and Minister Peter Dutton have discretionary powers to cancel the visas of people who could pose a risk to the community or that they've deemed are not of "good character”.

Last year, more than 600 Kiwis were deported on those grounds.

Queensland Baptists yesterday released a statement saying neither Mr Robertson, nor his church, were associated with them.

Goodna residents reported Mr Robertson knocking at their doors and allegedly refusing to leave.

