Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Government's numbers won't stop push for new Ipswich school

Helen Spelitis
by
18th Jun 2018 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE campaign for a new high school in the Mount Crosby area is still alive and kicking.

Moggill MP Dr Christan Rowan used his budget reply speech to remind the State Government that residents campaigning for a new high school on the northern side of the city hadn't been deterred by the lack of interest.

The LNP MP also implored the government to act to reduce traffic congestion impacting Ipswich and West Brisbane residents each day.

"Traffic congestion on Moggill Rd, the Western Fwy and the Centenary Mwy is at crisis point and it must be addressed," Dr Rowan told the parliament, last week.

"Labor has also conveniently and continually ignored the plight of residents in the electorate of Moggill and also many residents in the adjacent electorate of Ipswich West with respect to additional high school infrastructure.

"Local residents are overwhelmingly calling for this investment to occur."

The push for a new high school has also been supported by Labor MP Jim Madden.

But the State Government has repeatedly said enrolment figures, primarily at Ipswich State High School and Kenmore State High School, do not justify the need for a new high school.

Figures supplied by the government last year, showed Ipswich State High School at 95% capacity and Kenmore State High School at 73%. This year 1917 students are enrolled at Kenmore State High School.

Within the budget, the State Government provided funding for two new schools in the Ripley Valley.

The new schools were announced last year, ahead of the election and are due to open in 2020.

One will be a high school, the other a primary school.

The primary school will cater for 1000 students and the high school will cater for 1500 students.

The budget included $5.8 million, out of a committed $31.5 million, to build the new primary school and $9.5 million, out of a committed $45 million, for the new secondary school.

Parent Nigel Gorman has two kids, one in Year 5 and one Year 3 at Karalee State School.

"We will continue to push for this. There is a need and a lot of parents talk to me about it," Mr Gorman said.

"The choices we have are sending our kids to a 'super school' or sending them to private schools, which is what we feel the government wants."

Related Items

budget 2018-19 education infrastructure mount crosby school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Flick knife threat to worker in bottle shop robbery

    Flick knife threat to worker in bottle shop robbery

    Crime IPSWICH detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a bottle shop today.

    Dreamworld ride operators told not to press emergency button

    Dreamworld ride operators told not to press emergency button

    News The families are finally a step closer to getting answers.

    Eat Local Week: Find a tasty event near you

    Eat Local Week: Find a tasty event near you

    News More than 90 events will be held between June 30 and July 8.

    Local Partners