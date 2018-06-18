Government's numbers won't stop push for new Ipswich school

THE campaign for a new high school in the Mount Crosby area is still alive and kicking.

Moggill MP Dr Christan Rowan used his budget reply speech to remind the State Government that residents campaigning for a new high school on the northern side of the city hadn't been deterred by the lack of interest.

The LNP MP also implored the government to act to reduce traffic congestion impacting Ipswich and West Brisbane residents each day.

"Traffic congestion on Moggill Rd, the Western Fwy and the Centenary Mwy is at crisis point and it must be addressed," Dr Rowan told the parliament, last week.

"Labor has also conveniently and continually ignored the plight of residents in the electorate of Moggill and also many residents in the adjacent electorate of Ipswich West with respect to additional high school infrastructure.

"Local residents are overwhelmingly calling for this investment to occur."

The push for a new high school has also been supported by Labor MP Jim Madden.

But the State Government has repeatedly said enrolment figures, primarily at Ipswich State High School and Kenmore State High School, do not justify the need for a new high school.

Figures supplied by the government last year, showed Ipswich State High School at 95% capacity and Kenmore State High School at 73%. This year 1917 students are enrolled at Kenmore State High School.

Within the budget, the State Government provided funding for two new schools in the Ripley Valley.

The new schools were announced last year, ahead of the election and are due to open in 2020.

One will be a high school, the other a primary school.

The primary school will cater for 1000 students and the high school will cater for 1500 students.

The budget included $5.8 million, out of a committed $31.5 million, to build the new primary school and $9.5 million, out of a committed $45 million, for the new secondary school.

Parent Nigel Gorman has two kids, one in Year 5 and one Year 3 at Karalee State School.

"We will continue to push for this. There is a need and a lot of parents talk to me about it," Mr Gorman said.

"The choices we have are sending our kids to a 'super school' or sending them to private schools, which is what we feel the government wants."