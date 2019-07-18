Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Island
Fraser Island
Environment

Push for levy to help control dingoes

by Peter Michael
18th Jul 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DINGO experts believe studies into nonlethal controls of the wild predator could be paid for by a "dingo levy" on dog food.

Dog owners spend about $10 billion a year on pampered pets, Australian researchers say, and they want to exploit our love of dogs to help the dingo.

Under the plan, a levy of $7 a year for every domestic dog in the country would provide about $30 million for dingo research.

But some critics in the livestock industry - where wild dogs cost at least $145 million a year in stock losses - think the only good dingo is a dead dingo and the best control is a bullet or poisoned bait.

In a paper titled Pets and Pests, published by the CSIRO today, six of the nation's top dingo scientists suggest a dingo dog food levy to fund research into non-lethal controls of dingoes.

It comes after a spate of dingo attacks on children and tourists camping on world-­famous Fraser (K'gari) Island, north of Brisbane this year.

"We are tugging at the heart strings a bit,'' co-author Robert Appleby, of Griffith University, said.

"There are a lot of people in Australia who own and love dogs. We're asking them to look into their hearts."

In a recent attack, a 14-month-old boy was dragged from his parents' camper trailer while they were camping near Eurong, Fraser Island, sparking outcry.

He was left with a fractured skull and bites to his head and neck.

More Stories

dingoes editors picks pets

Top Stories

    Pisasale trial hears CCC interview with Cameron McKenzie

    premium_icon Pisasale trial hears CCC interview with Cameron McKenzie

    Crime Pisasale is giving evidence about his involvement with Chinese-born woman Yutian Li, who is a co-accused in the extortion case along with solicitor McKenzie.

    • 18th Jul 2019 12:59 PM
    Popular Ipswich cafe closes doors

    premium_icon Popular Ipswich cafe closes doors

    News Common issue affecting small business beats mother, daughter team

    • 18th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Man allegedly four times alcohol limit, clocked at 132kmh

    premium_icon Man allegedly four times alcohol limit, clocked at 132kmh

    News Driver to face Ipswich court on serious drink driving charge

    REVEALED: Ipswich's 25 most impressive businesses

    premium_icon REVEALED: Ipswich's 25 most impressive businesses

    Breaking Several key businesses have been inducted into the hall of fame