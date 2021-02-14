Push for Federal backing of Ipswich’s ‘Silicon Valley’

THE NEXT phase of Greater Springfield’s $12 billion development hub could soon be one step closer to getting underway.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack last week met with key stakeholders Springfield City Group, who called for Federal funding for the 120-hectare IDEA project.

About 20,000 jobs are expected to be created by 2026 as the group moves to develop the city’s own “Silicon Valley.”

Several shovel-ready projects are reportedly set to be introduced in phases as part of the five-year plan.

Last week’s sit-down with Deputy Prime Minster McCormack comes following SCG’s recent submission of blueprints to the National COVID-19 Coordination Advisory Board.

READ MORE: ‘DEATH TRAP’: Fatal crash renews calls for safety review

The Springfield City Group has pitched its ambitious IDEA (Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship and Arts) City to the Federal Government.

It is understood the board is advising Federal Government on appropriate measures to help bolster an influx of jobs to accelerate Australia’s economic recovery post-COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister McCormack said he was excited about plans to further develop Ipswich’s booming southeast corner.

Springfield’s population of 46,000 is set to triple in the next two decades.

READ MORE: Project to generate 20,000 jobs, $12 billion into economy

READ MORE: Majority of repairs outstanding for hail damage claims

“I very much appreciate the national, and internationally significant development going on in Greater Springfield,” he said.

Mr McCormack said once completed, the hub would likely become the epicentre of IT, health, education, and the defence industry for the area.

“There are so many aspects they’ve got planned for the future, and that’s exciting.”

SCG Chairman Maha Sinnathamby said it was crucial that Mr McCormack witnessed the potential Springfield offered in terms of contributing to economic recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack speaks with key stakeholders.

“We assembled a group of people to meet with him, some of the best and brightest minds in Queensland who are working in sectors that are critical to our future – health, education, IT and defence,” he said.

“After 28 years and an $18 billion-dollar investment, we wanted to show the government how we can accelerate the opportunities on offer in Great Springfield by collaborating with them.”

SCG Deputy Chairman Bob Sharpless said the Federal Government’s COVID-19 assistance would significantly fast-track progress for the region.

“What would probably have happened over 20 years, could now be compressed into two or three years,” Mr Sharpless said.

“We wanted to showcase to Mr McCormack not only how we can create jobs in this region, but actually retain the talent we’ve already got.”

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to The Courier-Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary subscription to The Courier-Mail by clicking here.