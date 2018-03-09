Menu
Push continues for real-time reporting of fuel prices

Helen Spelitis
by
9th Mar 2018 4:55 AM

TWO weeks ago, Ipswich drivers could fill up their fuel tank for about $1.20 a litre.

Yesterday, drivers would have been lucky to find anything under $1.35.

On Wednesday night, the LNP called on the State Government to introduce a real-time fuel price monitoring policy. Consumers would be able to see the price being offered at each petrol station, via a mobile app, in real time.

The proposal had the support of peak body RACQ but not the Labor State Government.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said while her organisation looked forward to continued consultation with the State Government, there was no reason why Queenslanders shouldn't have access to information that would help drive down the cost of living.

"We were initially the ones calling for it, so we are excited that the Opposition sees merit in the idea too," Ms Smith said.

"What we really need now is for the State Government to jump on board."

During parliament sitting on Wednesday Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said fuel prices were an issue across Australia and one the State Government expected the watchdog Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to resolve.

"We need the ACCC to act decisively," Dr Lynham said.

RACQ's Renee Smith said the Labor Government can and should act now.

She said the Queensland Government had the power to introduce real-time price at service stations, which has successfully driven down bowser prices in New South Wales.

"Something is working over the border and there's no reason why we shouldn't be able to have access to the same information here," Ms Smith said.

