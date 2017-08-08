23°
Push to change way we are charged for water

Jessica Marszalek, The Courier-Mail | 8th Aug 2017 5:01 AM
Customers could pay more because they’ve been using less water.
SOUTHEAST Queenslanders are facing higher, fixed water bills because they are not using enough liquid gold.

Seqwater has asked for water to be charged like electricity under a total overhaul of the way it bills households.

It comes as the utility admits a revenue shortfall of $163 million following warnings it cannot properly service its debt at current prices.

The massive hole in earnings has been blamed on waterwise residents turning off the tap, with a forecast of a 185 litres per person per day by 2017-18 not eventuating.

Topics:  editors picks seqwater water