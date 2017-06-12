Push for 'Brett Forte Way' picks up steam with petition

THE push to name the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing in honour of fallen police officer Brett Forte has picked up steam, with a parliament e-petition already earning thousands of signatures.

The petition, launched on Friday by a Brisbane radio station, comes after Acting Ipswich Mayor Paul Tully took to social media last week to urge the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to name the new crossing after Snr Const. Forte.

More than 1700 people have already signed the petition to name the $1.6 billion project Brett Forte Way, just days after his funeral was held on Wednesday.

Cr Tully's initial tweet divided Toowoomba residents online, who either supported the move or thought there were more appropriate candidates for it.

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio did not want to comment on naming possibilities so soon after Snr Const. Forte's murder by career criminal Rick Maddison, but said the decision ultimately rested with the Queensland Government.

To sign the petition, head to the Queensland Government website.