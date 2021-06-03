Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been arrested after she allegedly failed to stop at a SA border checkpoint. Picture: Frank Monger
A woman has been arrested after she allegedly failed to stop at a SA border checkpoint. Picture: Frank Monger
News

Pursuit after border checkpoint breach

by Emily Cosenza
3rd Jun 2021 4:44 PM | Updated: 5:03 PM

A driver who allegedly failed to stop at a South Australian border checkpoint has led police on a chase through regional a regional town.

Police said officers on the Sturt Highway checkpoint in Yamba, between Mildura and Renmark, tried to stop an approaching Nissan sedan as it crossed the border from Victoria about 4.10pm on Wednesday.

The car, which police said refused to stop, was then pursued by officers who used road spikes to bring the vehicle to a halt along Stanitzki Rd near Bookpurnong Rd.

The woman, 37, allegedly failed to stop at the Yamba checkpoint and led police on a pursuit. Picture NewsWire / Darren Seiler.
The woman, 37, allegedly failed to stop at the Yamba checkpoint and led police on a pursuit. Picture NewsWire / Darren Seiler.

The 37-year-old Renmark woman, who was the only occupant of the car, was quickly arrested and later charged with aggravated drive dangerously to escape police pursuit, drive disqualified and fail to comply with direction under the Emergency Management Act.

She was refused bail to appear in the Berri Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, a hard border has been put in place with Victoria.

Only returning South Australians or people who have been granted exemptions are permitted to enter the state.

It was just last week that two teenagers allegedly hitchhiked their way into the state to see a friend.

They were arrested for breaching the Emergency Management Act, and arrangements were made for them to return to their families in Victoria at their families’ expense.

Originally published as Pursuit after border checkpoint breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New childcare centre nears completion

        Premium Content New childcare centre nears completion

        News A new early learning centre in Ipswich is set to welcome 62 children in the next month, after construction was delayed due to COVID-19

        Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        Premium Content Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        News The second woman to be appointed as a magistrate served in the role for 30 years...

        ‘Addictive’: Unique sport taking Ipswich school by storm

        Premium Content ‘Addictive’: Unique sport taking Ipswich school by storm

        Sport Push for social competition to start in Ipswich as Pickleball’s popularity soars

        Pregnant woman choked, kicked by former partner

        Premium Content Pregnant woman choked, kicked by former partner

        News The victim of multiple domestic violence assaults says she will require therapy for...