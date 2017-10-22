Purple reigned for perfect wedding

GLORIOUS: Fallen jacaranda petals form carpet of purple at this time of year.

GLORIOUS: Fallen jacaranda petals form carpet of purple at this time of year.

IT IS jacaranda time again.

The trees are dropping their beautiful flowers.

Our 60th wedding anniversary is coming up on the November 2.

Prior to our wedding on the Saturday, we had a week of rain (much like this week).

One of my most precious memories is driving to St Paul's Church of England, down Brisbane St, (then a one-way street), past the girl's grammar school, over the fallen petals that formed a carpet of purple.

The sun came out, and all was well, ah.

Sweet memories are made of this.

CECILE BROOM

Brassall