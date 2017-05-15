Purga team dominates in Outback Games

WINNERS: The Purga Porcupines won the Ian Zohl Perpetual Trophy in the Outback Seniors Games in Charleville. Pictured are team members Judy Dale, Catherine Thurland, Ross Anderson, Faye Carr, Henry Thompson and Elly Conway.

SIX Ipswich Elders have taken out the top prize, beating 21 other teams last month, in the Deadly Choices Outback Seniors Games.

Ipswich was well represented at the Charleville event, with three out of the 22 teams entered coming from the region.

After surviving the nine-hour long bus trip, three Ipswich teams, including the Purga Porcupines, Kambu Koalas and the Goodna Woogaroos, the Purga team came out on top, winning the team champions trophy.

"The bus trip itself was pretty entertaining,” team member Ross Anderson joked.

"We did training for 10 weeks and, as our coach said, we were biting at the bit to get out there. We competed in things like darts, bowling, bean-bag throwing and quoits.”

The Ipswich teams are already planning to return to The Outback Senior Games, facilitated by Deadly Choices, the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health and the Aboriginal Community Health Service.

"It was our first time entering and we will definitely be going back to defend the title next year,” Ross said.

Purga Porcupines coach Dusty Fraser said the games and the training leading up to the event wasn't only great for fitness but also for boosting the social life of indigenous people over 60.

"The games are put on for Elders and is wheelchair-friendly for those with disabilities,” he said.

"We will run our South-East Games in July and hope to expand the competition even further. We get people from all over, even those from nursing homes and respite centres come for the day out. The oldest person was 101 years old. It's such a worthwhile initiative.”