Some Purga locals.
Some Purga locals. Sharon Smolenski
People and Places

'Purga locals' popular with QT readers

9th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.

Congratulations Sharon Smolenski.

Her post 'Some Purga locals' was the popular choice with our readers.

Thank you to Christian Westfal Andersen, Cory Heath, Dulcie Hawkins, Erin White, Graham Ramsay, Greg Noble, Josh Comerford, Kylie Williams, Margaret Bodetti, Melissa Faye, Nathan Finch and Paul Thirkill for contributing too.

Storm, sunset and windmills equal perfection.
Storm, sunset and windmills equal perfection. Christian Westfal Andersen

QT's next Facebook cover pic post will be on October 15.

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website? Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story”.

Brekky meeting.
Brekky meeting. Josh Comerford

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. Greg Noble

Misty morning.
Misty morning. Melissa Faye

Newly opened Yimbin tunnel.
Newly opened Yimbin tunnel. Graham Ramsay

Summertime.
Summertime. Paul Thirkill

Linville pub. BVRT.
Linville pub. BVRT. Graham Ramsay

Mum and Joey at Deebing Heights.
Mum and Joey at Deebing Heights. Margaret Bodetti

On the move again.
On the move again. Erin White

Bees in my garden.
Bees in my garden. Dulcie Hawkins
