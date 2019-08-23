Purga club launches playoff onslaught

RUGBY LEAGUE: Swifts continue its finals' assault with the under-15s facing the growing Karalee club for their shot at glory from 11.30am on Sunday.

The two outfits finished the regular season fifth and sixth, so enter the development final. They have roughly the same for and against so whichever side takes their chances will put itself in the box seat.

The Bluebirds will turn to game-breaking fullback Brayden Taylor and halfback Ty Riese to ignite their attack.

Allwood said Swifts comprised of a mix of under-14 and 15 players and the focus for this composite team had been coming together as as a unit and playing for each other.

He said the side had consistently displayed courage and proven its abilities against the more fancied premier league clubs, and entered the decider brimming with confidence.

"They haven't taken a backward step all season,” he said.

"They have improved a hell of a lot under the coaching of John O'Donohue.

"We just need they all playing together on the same page.”

Meanwhile, Swifts under-18s will soar into action against Brothers in the final game scheduled from 2.30pm.

The Brethren is always blessed with depth and they will start favourite after securing an 18-14 triumph in the only meeting of the sides during the regular season. Hanging onto the ball and capitalising on opportunities will be paramount with a nailbiter anticipated.

Allwood said Swifts would be up against it but the team was at full strength and would be hellbent on producing an upset.

He said much would hinge on the creativity and organisation of skilful young half Preston O'Donohue.

Allwood said Swifts had struggled for numbers at times this season with work and other commitments starting to take precedence in the lives of the young men.

He said moving the competition to Friday nights had been detrimental and he suggested it be changed back to Sundays and classed as senior footy.

He said it would help players feel like they were part of the club and encourage them to stay in the game longer.

"They are too old for juniors but too young for seniors,” he said.

"They are caught in the middle and they don't know where they belong.

"So they should put them up into seniors.”

Allwood encouraged the club's supporters to head along on Sunday to enjoy an action-packed day of footy and cheer the Bluebirds over the line.

The club is holding a barbecue and Barefoot Bowls event ahead of Junior Development Grand Final day on Saturday at Booval Swifts Bowls Club.

Players, families and supporters are encouraged to attend from 3.30pm.