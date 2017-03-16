Pure bred dogs not always best option

PUGS, bulldogs and other "flat-faced" dogs face a life of misery due to reckless breeding, according to veterinarians and the RSPCA, with many requiring surgery just to be able to breathe properly. Some are sleep deprived because they cannot breathe when they lie down, while others develop oesophageal issues, requiring them to be fed in a baby's high chair.

These dogs may also be susceptible to heat stress, eye problems, dental disease, skin infections and spinal deformities.

People often acquire "pure-breed" dogs and cats only to find that they suffer from tragic and expensive health problems, often as a result of inbreeding.

Adopt a homeless dog or cat from an animal shelter. Have your pet desexed, as thousands of homeless dogs and cats are euthanased in Australia each year, simply because there aren't enough good homes for them all.

ASHLEY FRUNO, PETA