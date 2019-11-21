Menu
Steven Purcell has announced he will run as an independent candidate in Division 2.
Purcell puts hand up for division two

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
21st Nov 2019 6:00 PM
LOCAL business owner Steven Purcell has thrown his hat in the ring to run as an independent candidate in division two in the upcoming Ipswich City Council elections.

Mr Purcell said he will work with the community to address key issues such as council transparency, waste, development and planning, and the environment.

“The legacy of the old council remains embedded in our city, and can only be fixed through meaningful consultation with the community, and good governance,” Mr Purcell said.

“I’ve been working with local residents on community issues for some time and I also have experience dealing with government at all levels. My business and environmental credentials round out these skills and experiences.”

Mr Purcell previously ran as the Greens candidate in Oxley in 2016, where he stood for action against climate change and protecting future generations from global warming.

“The challenge for the new council will be rebuilding trust in the community, so I’m running as an independent this election to be a genuine local representative with no strings attached,” Mr Purcell said.

“This is my home, my community, and I’m dedicated to serving in the best interests of the people of Ipswich.”

council elections 2020 division two ipswich elections steven purcell
Ipswich Queensland Times

