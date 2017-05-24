Puppy seller rubbishes changes

WULKURAKA man Scott Parker has bred his working dogs many times throughout his life but doesn't consider himself a breeder.

Right now he has two pups for sale and can't understand why decent people like him should have to conform with new rules designed to stamp out puppy farming.

Mr Parker is passionately opposed to the new legislation saying he's sick and tired of minority groups telling everyone else what to do.

"Obviously I'm also completely against any sort of cruelty to animals. My dogs are like family, some have been my best friends, even more so than people. I know there are people using them for dog fighting for example and I would like to see that eliminated.

"But I'm not the one doing it.... I've never heard so much rubbish."

Mr Parker used to live in Western Queensland and the puppies' parents, Red Smithfield Cattle Dogs, are working dogs.

Most of the seven pups have already gone to homes - many to primary producers - and Mr Parker says farmers at Rosewood are interested in the remaining two.

Under the new legislation the sale of puppies to farmers is an exception. Primary producers can buy and sell working dogs without having to register as a breeder.