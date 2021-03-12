Menu
Six puppies were found dumped under a bridge at Walloon.
News

Puppy dies after litter dumped under bridge

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Mar 2021 8:30 AM
THE RSPCA is investigating after six puppies were found dumped in a shopping bag under a bridge in Ipswich.

Once has since died, another is still being treated by vets and four have been taken into foster care.

The RSPCA says the puppies, believed to be staffy crosses, were found under a bridge at Walloon on Tuesday afternoon.

They were only a couple of days old when they were dumped.

The puppies were taken to the RSPCA’s Ipswich facility before quickly being transferred to its vet surgery at the Brisbane Animal Care Campus in Wacol.

One of the puppies is still being treated there by vets.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said if the puppies were left were they where for much longer they all would have perished.

The RSPCA is investigating with an inspector door knocking in the area.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 1300 264 625.

