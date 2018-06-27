Menu
7 puppies dumped
News

Puppies found dumped near Gatton

27th Jun 2018 5:19 PM

SEVEN puppies have been found dumped on the side of the road near Gatton.

The pups are suffering a severe case of mites which has caused significant hair loss and scarring.

A member of the public found the puppies in a carton on a road in Forest Hill.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

UQ Vets Small Animal Hospital treated the puppies on Tuesday night.

RSPCA's chief veterinarian Anne Chester said the discovery was "heartbreaking".

"It's upsetting to see this sort of treatment with any animal, to see it in seven young and loving puppies is truly heartbreaking," she added.

The RSPCA has appealed for help, calling on anyone who may have information about the puppies to come forward.

Anyone with information on the potential owner or any sightings of the incident should contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

animal cruelty gatton ipswich rspca
Ipswich Queensland Times

