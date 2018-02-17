Menu
Audience member shocked penis puppeteer

Rich Binning and Barry Brisco from Puppetry of the Penis.
by Andrew Bucklow

WARNING: This article contains references to and a photo of male genitalia.

If you've never heard of Puppetry of the Penis, it's a stage show were two males drop their dacks and then fold, twist and scoop their junk into marvellous creations including "The Pelican" and "The Eiffel Tower".

Rich Binning is one half of the duo that will be performing the show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April and he opened up to news.com.au about the audience member who left him "shocked".

"It's always a gamble when we bring somebody up for audience participation," Binning said.

"You're there naked and they're there probably drunk. Anyway, we were in Las Vegas and there was a nude yoga class that takes place in the building right before one of our shows. As the nude yoga class was leaving we invited them into the show."

Binning and his current co-host, Barry Brisco, just happened to pick out one of the members of the class to come up on stage and attempt "The Hamburger" trick.

"We should have known how flexible this guy was going to be," Binning told news.com.au.

"We bring him on stage and he did 'The Hamburger' and said, 'I've got a trick of my own, can I do it?' I said, 'OK.' He asked for a chair so we gave him one and he sat down and put his entire penis in his mouth."

Yes, you read that right.

"As soon as I saw it start to happen I jumped in front and blocked him, so I don't know how much the audience saw of it," Binning said.

"I was like, 'Stop! I'm not sure this is even legal.' If I had known that's what he was going to do I wouldn't have invited him on stage. I'm still kind of shocked from that."

The majority of audience members are female but quite a lot of men go to learn some tricks, with Binning saying every guy can do a few even if they don't have much ... equipment.

"There are certain tricks that lend themselves to smaller penises," the performer said.

"We do a trick called 'The Wrist Watch' which is a classic trick, you just wrap it around your wrist. But if you have a smaller penis you can make it 'The Wedding Ring'."

Puppetry of the Penis is travelling around Australia throughout February and March before heading to Melbourne in April. You can head along and have a giggle but if you get invited on stage, please don't try and put anything in your mouth.

Puppetry of the Penis is touring Australia.

Puppetry of the Penis will be in Melbourne for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, from April 3-8, at the Athenaeum Theatre. Tickets throughTicketek.

