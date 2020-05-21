Life is slowly continuing to return to normal, with NSW TAB outlets set to reopen again after a couple of days to prepare.

Betting agencies were last night given the green light to open in NSW as the state takes the next step on easing restrictions.

The changes, which came into effect at midnight, are the first sign of the government taking an industry-by-industry approach to tackling the lockdowns.

There are 130 TAB agencies in NSW which are described as "independent small businesses" operated by locals who employ locals.

It comes a week after Treasurer Dominic Perrottet was appointed to lead a taskforce of three senior ministers to examine industries that could reopen safely

It is understood the taskforce noticed betting agencies on the list of restrictions and wondered why they would be considered any differently to retail, before moving on reversing the rules.

The Daily Telegraph was told by betting industry sources last night that it would likely take a couple of days for the agencies - many of which are run individually as small businesses to reopen.

The industry was thrilled with the result and praised the Treasurer, with one senior racing source saying NSW was leading the country on reopening agencies.

The agencies will be forced to stick to the 10 person rule.

When deciding to life the restrictions, there was a view that most business in TABs is conducted relatively quickly with limited interaction between people.

There will also be strict safety and hygiene measures in place.

The TAB provides 75 per cent of funding to the racing industry, with the funding source taking a hit with the closure of pubs, clubs and TABs.

The Daily Telegraph revealed earlier this week that the government is eyeing further easing of restrictions on dining venues, at least doubling the number of people allowed in the venues within weeks.

Originally published as Punters free to back a winner again as TABs reopen