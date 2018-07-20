Punk band performing at Ipswich's newest venue

ROCK READY: Brisbane punk rock band is heading back to Ipswich next month.

PUNK rock band Roadhouse is heading back to Ipswich next month.

The 4-piece band will perform at Ipswich's newest live music venue Banshee Bar and Artspace on August 18.

The band describes itself as on e mission to spread hard hitting, blood pumping rock and has performed at venues across Queensland including ipswich.

You might have seen them at Dusty's Bar and Grill - which is now closed - but every performance is high energy with catchy riffs, booming vocals, thumping bass and banging drums.

The band have carved themselves a reputation for vigorous live shows bolstering well crafted modern rock anthems that get heads banging and crowds moving. Last year, band member Doug Eustace, who is from North Ipswich, said performances were always "high-energy”.

"Just heaps of energy that's pretty much our motto. Lose your inhibitions and bring the party, the crowd will do the same,” Mr Eustace said.

"If it's a symphony, we're the conductors and we always go hard.”

After the release of their well-received debut EP Walking Tall in December last year, Roadhouse is ready to pour rock'n'roll passion into audiences with their upcoming release Triple Shot due August 3.

Roadhouse will perform on August 18 at Banshee Bar and Artspace on Brisbane St, near the Ipswich mall.