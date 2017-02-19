Punish those who neglect livestock

THE suffering of sheep and cattle compelled to languish all day without shade in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees would be unimaginable (Heat poses threat to livestock, 9/2).



It's disgusting that so many farmers in this country fail to provide shelter for the animals in their care when all that is needed is four poles and a roof.

I'm pleased that RSPCA's Laurie Stageman is on the look-out for offenders and I sincerely hope that anyone failing top provide shade for animals this week receives a heavy fine or jail sentence.

There is absolutely no excuse for condemning gentle animals to this hell on earth.



JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk

