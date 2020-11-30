Pulling on green shirt inspires team during 90th anniversary

Ipswich's 2020 Senior 1 pennants team that won Saturday’s annual match against Fassifern. The victory was part of the Ipswich Vigoro Association’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

Ipswich's 2020 Senior 1 pennants team that won Saturday’s annual match against Fassifern. The victory was part of the Ipswich Vigoro Association’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

WITH no state titles this season due to COVID precautions, Ipswich had added motivation to fire up against Fassifern in the annual pennants series.

Being part of the Ipswich Vigoro Association (IVA)'s 90th Anniversary celebrations enhanced the occasion on Saturday.

That's why Ipswich Seniors team captain Clare Gillett was particularly proud of her players at the East Ipswich grounds.

With Fassifern winning the under-18, under-14 and Veterans encounters, Ipswich's Senior combination lifted to avoid a whitewash.

"Fassifern definitely turned up for our pennants matches and it showed with them winning three out of four matches,'' Gillett said.

"We were lucky enough to save the day for our 90th Anniversary day and evening - and get the win.

"It was a great event, very fitting.

"Everyone at IVA did a great job in getting everything organised and had a couple of special awards.''

Club president Deanne Lawrie received life membership and long-time supporter Myrtle Harvey was honoured with a Service to Sport award.

WONDERFUL CELEBRATION: 90 reasons vigoro successful

The pennants games were played during the day before a celebration dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds on Saturday night.

In the Senior 1 clash, Ipswich scored 93 and 10/63, restricting Fassifern to 57 to secure a first innings victory in the hot conditions.

Ipswich opening bowler Megan Packer was the standout, snaring 7/15 including a hat-trick to keep Fassifern in check.

"Once she found her length, she was hard to stop after that,'' Gillett said.

"She was extremely difficult to get away and she hit the stumps multiple times.''

Gillett said her team's sharp fielding completed the victory.

The annual Queensland championships, which normally run in January, were cancelled this season.

"The girls love playing rep,'' Gillett said. "So without state titles and having that one game there, you do put all of the effort in.

"You pull on the green shirt for Ipswich and you step up another level.''

With the pennants series complete, the focus returns to the final round of pre-Christmas competition on Saturday.

The first division games feature Wildcats against TC United and Occasionals playing Sports.

The junior teams also have their final matches before the school holidays break.

STATE OF PLAY

Pennants results November 28: Ipswich v Fassifern at East Ipswich.

Seniors: Ipswich 93 and 10/63 def Fassifern 57 on first innings by 36 runs.

Ipswich: Deanne Lawrie 14, Gillian Chalmers 14 and Marie Dennis 14n/o, Megan Packer 7/15 & 1 r/o.

Fassifern: Laurenn Neuendorf 15no, Emma Harvey 8, Tahlia Wilson 8, Carmel Prince 3/31 & 3/11 and Zoe Harding 4/33 & 1 r/o and 2/9 & 3 r/o.

Under 14: Fassifern 168 def Ipswich 42 and 92 by an innings and 34 runs.

Fassifern: Sarah Barrett 110 retired and Olivia Smith 4/11 & four run-outs.

Ipswich: Bailey Whyatt 37, Dash and Morgan Frampton 15.

Under 18: Fassifern 45 and 72 def Ipswich 30 and 72 on first innings by 15 runs.

Fassifern: Mikayla Wright 16 and 11, Mickayla Wright 3/14 and Jacinta Ashton 5/8 & two runs. Ipswich: Trey Darr 10 & 21, 3/16, Georgia Weller 4/9, Taurice Anderson 3/6.

Veterans: Fassifern 114 def Ipswich 98 by 16 runs on first innings.

Fassifern: Jan Dover 23, Jenny Swan 22 and Kelly Wright 21no, Margie Lane 5/38, Seren McKenzie 2/16.

Ipswich: Simone Harding 23, Chantel Collie 20, Lee Scudds 14, 6/30.

Over 50: Fassifern 53 def Ipswich 36.

Fassifern: Leanne Bichel 13 and 4/7, Kath Nueundorf 13 ret, Trudy Watkins 1/4 & 1 r/o.

Ipswich: Helen Long 8, Lyn O'Sullivan 7, Maleah Harris 2/14, S Crouchen 2/16.