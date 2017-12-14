Menu
Pulled hammy ruins Rudolf's ride

FESTIVE NOTE: Community Notice Board with Rudolf message.
FESTIVE NOTE: Community Notice Board with Rudolf message. David Nielsen

KARALEE residents have been enjoying a chuckle in the lead-up to Christmas, thanks to an anonymous community message board writer.

The board on Junction Rd has been used for a number of different community events over the years, but this year someone with a bit of a sense of humour has been leaving festive messages.

According to one of the messages left on the board this week, poor old Rudolf has pulled a hamstring and won't be able to help Santa deliver presents this year.

This will provide an opportunity for Eric the Elk to make up the numbers.

Get well soon Rudolf!

Topics:  santa claus

Ipswich Queensland Times
