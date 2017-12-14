Pulled hammy ruins Rudolf's ride

KARALEE residents have been enjoying a chuckle in the lead-up to Christmas, thanks to an anonymous community message board writer.

The board on Junction Rd has been used for a number of different community events over the years, but this year someone with a bit of a sense of humour has been leaving festive messages.

According to one of the messages left on the board this week, poor old Rudolf has pulled a hamstring and won't be able to help Santa deliver presents this year.

This will provide an opportunity for Eric the Elk to make up the numbers.

Get well soon Rudolf!