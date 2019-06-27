‘Pull your head in or I will cave it in’

A GOLD Coast woman spent 10 months being terrorised by her partner. It was the third woman he has attacked. His own barrister has said he is a risk to the woman.

In a little over month Ashleigh Ryan McClellan-Adnan, 28, will be released from prison.

His 26-year-old girlfriend is the third woman he has been convicted of attacking.

McClellan-Adnan pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to multiple charges including unlawful stalking and common assault.

His barrister Russell Pearce warned about the danger he poses.

"This man's criminal history together with the short psychological report shows he is not capable of handling his emotions when it comes to a relationship," he said.

"Until that is addressed he is a risk and he is a risk to the complainant."

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced him to three years prison to be released on parole on August 16.

McClellan-Adnan has already spent a little over 10 months behind bars.

"I am terribly concerned about the ongoing welfare of the complainant," Judge Muir said.

"Surely you must understand you are going completely the wrong way about things."

The court was told the woman wants to get back together with him.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill took the court through the chilling details of the stalking which began in October 2017 and continued until he was arrested and jailed in August last year.

"The current complainant seems to be the third woman to have suffered at his hands," he said.

"It is clearly a pattern that illustrates that his prospects of rehabilitation are becoming very slim at best."

Mr Churchill said the pair were arguing while on the M1 near Currumbin when he swerved towards the guardrail.

The court was told he yelled: "I'm going to end your (expletive) life."

In April last year he sent the woman a text message of him outside her father's house.

When she refused to let him in, he threatened her dog and put his hand through the fly screen in an attempt to open the window.

In another incident, McClellan-Adnan pulled over while driving, stood in front of her and grabbed her neck and she began to have a panic attack.

She fell to the ground and tried to crawl away.

In other exmaples, he sent a number of text messages and emails, Mr Churchill told the court.

One emailed said "pull your head in before I cave it in". A text message showed a photo of him about to let down her tyres outside the gym.

Another text had a picture of a letter with blood droplets on it.

The court was told in one of their final arguments before his arrest McClellan-Adnan tried to toss the woman down the stairs.

Mr Churchill said on one occasion McClellan-Adnan told the woman he had purchased a gun and was going to kill himself in front of her southern Gold Coast home.

The court was told McClellan-Adnan also called his father three times from prison and tried to convince him to call the woman to get the charges dropped.

Mr Churchill said in the victim impact statement the woman expressed a desire to get back together with the man.