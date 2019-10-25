Pull a sickie: Oaks racing returns to Gatton

TOP DAY: Ladies Oaks Day will return to the Lockyer Valley Turf club in November due to renovations at Ipswich Turf Club. Photo: Ali Kuchel.

LADIES Oaks Day will make a return to Gatton next month, lining up with the popular Melbourne Cup carnival.

And if you have some sick days up your sleeve, November 7 would be a great to use one with the Lockyer Valley Turf Club the only facility operating in Queensland on Oaks Day.

The club previously held Oaks Day about a decade ago, however Ipswich Turf Club has hosted the event for about the past seven years.

LVTC president Terry Kirkwood was thrilled to have the day that aligned with a group one Victorian Racing Club meet back at Gatton.

“Back in the day our Oaks Day was a very big day for the club,” Mr Kirkwood said.

“We are well and truly excited to have it back here again at the Lockyer Valley.”

Prior to Ipswich hosting Oaks Day in Queensland, it was held in Brisbane.

But it was moved from Brisbane to Ipswich when Eagle Farm closed for four years.

With Ipswich Turf Club soon closing for renovations, club general manager Brett Kitching said Oaks Day was a great event to have on the Queensland schedule.

“It’s quite a big deal having a race like that on the same day as the Victorian Racing Club,” Mr Kitching said.

“It will be a terrific thing for Gatton to be racing on that day.”

As the only track racing in Queensland, the Lockyer club has gone all out for the day and has included a marquee package and fashions on the field in the line-up.

Seven races are programmed for the day, but strong nominations could bump the card out to eight races.

Not only is there plenty of entertainment available on the day but the track is in superb condition with the committee spending about 120 man-hours renovating the track.

Kirkwood said it was presently rated at a good 4.

“If there’s no rain, we will be aiming for a good 4 on race day,” he said.