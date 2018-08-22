Ipswich pubs and clubs unite to Let it Pour for our farmers

NEARLY 1000 pubs and clubs have signed up to help raise much-needed funds for drought-stricken farmers including a number of venues in Ipswich.

Great Northern is donating 1000 kegs to venues across Australia so they can host local Let it Pour fundraising events this weekend.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to farmers' drought relief.

Great Northern General Manager Mick McKeown said the brewer had also tipped in $250,000 cash and, with the added support of Ipswich hotels and clubs and 1000 other venues, they expected to raise more than $1 million for drought relief.

"Venues in Ipswich - including the Weeroona Hotel at Goodna and Booval's Prince Alfred Hotel - have been very quick to sign up to help," Mr McKeown said.

Further afield Walloon Hotel, Sundowner Hotel, Rising Sun Hotel, Plainland Hotel, Bellevue Hotel and the Fernvale Hotel are also participating.

"It's the Australian way to help a mate when things are tough and pubs and clubs are committing to help our farming mates through a very trying time.

Let it Pour events will be held across the weekend, with venues doing what they can to support the cause and get people through the door.

"Pubs are booking bands, hosting karaoke and even putting the proceeds of the Saturday afternoon meat tray towards drought relief," Mr McKeown said.

"As well as raising funds for farmers, the event is bringing farmers and communities together to share a beer and enjoy each other's company. It's really important at this difficult time for friends and communities to come together."

Harrisville hotelier Mark McDonnell from the Commercial Hotel said his venue would be supporting Let it Pour this weekend.

"We are really proud to take part. We're getting an enormous reaction from locals keen to support the event," said Mr McDonnell.

"I don't think we'll have any hassle convincing our customers to get right behind Let it Pour and buy a beer for a bushie."

To find a Let it Pour event near you, visit letitpour.com.au.

All proceeds from the 1000 donated kegs will be given to the Drought Relief Fund, administered by Rotary Australia.