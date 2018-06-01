Public want more hearings about council investigation: MP

THE Crime and Corruption Commission will not hold more public hearings into local government, despite a 'community call' to do so.

A fresh $1.8 million has been given to the CCC to investigate Queensland's local government sector.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said constituents had asked her if the watchdog would again hold hearings.

"Many people have said to me they want more public hearings," Ms Miller said.

The CCC said there were "no plans" to resume hearings.

Yesterday Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said "corruption and criminality are tolerated at the highest levels of government" in Queensland - a claim the government denies.

Ms Frecklington then said she would not ask the CCC to investigate her claims.

Ms Miller said the Crime and Corruption Commission's focus on local government did not mean it was not also investigating the state.

"The CCC has to decide its priorities internally but it appears the general public are grateful of the work they're doing in relation to local government," she said.

"They are required by law to at least look at complaints and then make a decision as to whether they will investigate or whether they will refer it back to the council or refer them to the ombudsman."