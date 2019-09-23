Public toilet inaction leaves bad smell in Somerset town

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Linville resident and Linville Hall Committee president Alan Kirby claims Somerset Regional Council has gone missing in action over a public toilet block in the township.

RAW sewage has been leaking from a public toilet block in a remote Somerset town and residents claim the council has gone missing in action.

Letters seen by the Gatton Star detail more than 12 months of attempts by residents to have the issues fixed, to no avail.

Linville Hall Committee president Allan Kirby slammed Somerset Regional Council over its lack action.

Mr Kirby has been fighting the council to do something since the leak began in 2017 but said it had been a losing battle.

"That's just a ridiculous situation where we've got raw sewage in a public park,” Mr Kirby said.

"There's sewage all over the place.”

Aside from being a serious health hazard, Mr Kirby said the leaking sewage was having an effect on Brisbane Valley Rail Trail users who stopped to visit, turning them off the town.

He said the council told them they would "try and do something by 2021”.

However Mayor Graeme Lehmann denied sewage was leaking from the facility.

"Council has inspected the toilets and there is no sewage leaking into the park,” he said.

"At the moment, Linville Station Park is very dry.

"The soakage trench, part of the septic system, is the only area in the park with any moisture in the ground, hence the grass is green.

"Council's engineer tested to find moisture on the surface and there was none.”

Cr Lehmann said toilet block usage had increased due to more traffic on the rail trail and the council was monitoring the situation.

"Council is assessing various options for the future of the toilet block for next year or the year after budget,” he said.

The delayed attempt at fixing the leakage wasn't good enough, Mr Kirby said, and also criticised a severe lack of communication from the council.

"We bring all this to their attention and ask them to do something urgently and we're not getting anything back from them,” he said.

"They don't actually talk to us, which is frustrating in the extreme.”

He said it seemed as if the council had forgotten the town.

"It's as if we don't exist,” Mr Kirby said.

"We've put in many, many reports of faults in the area and they've done absolutely nothing.”

But Cr Lehmann said the council had been responsive to correspondence from Linville residents and in a timely manner.

