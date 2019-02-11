Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch, 32, died in an ambulance crash near Benholme on Monday.
Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch, 32, died in an ambulance crash near Benholme on Monday. Contributed
News

Public service to be held for hero paramedic

Ashley Pillhofer
by
11th Feb 2019 7:18 AM

THE life, service and spirit of a Mackay-based paramedic, who died in the line of duty last month, will be remembered by his family and the communities he served.

QAS Chief Superintendent James Cunington worked with Craig McCulloch said. He said Mr McCulloch had touched the lives of many people during his 10 years with the service.

"Craig has a lot of friends within the service so the (funeral) was a very difficult day for all of us in the ambulance service," Mr Cunington said.

"Obviously Craig was a young father of three children - so it (was) a terrible day for his family and they are suffering a lot of pain and a lot of emotions," he said.

"It (was) a very difficult day."

On behalf of the Queensland Ambulance Service, Mr Cunington is inviting members of the wider community to attend a public service to celebrate the life of Mr McCulloch.

"When you lose a paramedic, the community also mourns," he said.

"It is about bringing the community together, bringing paramedics together to remember a great paramedic."

Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch, 32, died in an ambulance crash near Benholme on Monday.
Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch, 32, died in an ambulance crash near Benholme on Monday. Facebook/Heather Ball

Days after his death, tributes for Mr McCulloch were shared by those who knew him.

The same message was shared in each - Mr McCulloch loved his job and even more, he loved his family.

"He was very passionate about his job and very passionate about helping people," Mr Cunington said.

Mr McCulloch began working in the Mackay region, offering relief to rural stations, in August last year. Prior to this, he had worked as a paramedic in the UK, Gold Coast, Townsville and as a mine paramedic in the Queensland Mines Rescue Service.

Mr McCulloch is remembered as a "young, happy, cheerful, outgoing person" who "touched so many hearts".

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Queensland Ambulance Service invites the community to attend the Memorial Service for QAS Officer Craig McCulloch.

When: Thursday, February 14 at 10:30am (guests are requested to be seated by 10.25am)

Where: St Joseph's Catholic Church, 21-23 Grendon Street, North Mackay

ambulance craig mcculloch editors picks queensland ambulance service road accident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    $200m cash pool available for possible fix of poor river

    premium_icon $200m cash pool available for possible fix of poor river

    Environment Federal Labor's Environment and Water spokesman Tony Burke visited Ipswich to get a first-hand look at the river

    Barty leads Australia to thrilling Fed Cup win

    Barty leads Australia to thrilling Fed Cup win

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Ashleigh Barty has defeated America’s Madison Keys

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:20 PM
    Pedal power to raise vital funds for charity

    premium_icon Pedal power to raise vital funds for charity

    News Register for a scenic bike ride and help raise funds

    • 11th Feb 2019 11:52 AM
    IN PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest dogs in Ipswich

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest dogs in Ipswich

    News We think these 50 dogs deserve an honourable mention