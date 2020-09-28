Public nuisance screams ‘black lives matter’ during arrest

Kathleen Brooke Thomas pleaded guilty to three charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Kathleen Brooke Thomas pleaded guilty to three charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A PHOTOGRAPHER who was red-eyed and crying outside a pub ended up in handcuffs after she refused to give her name to police.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police approached Kathleen Brooke Thomas after they were called to the Brothers Leagues Club on July 11.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police were called to the Ipswich pub about 1.25am in relation to an incident that had taken place at the licenced premises.

Recognising Thomas as the person described in the report, police approached her and heard her say “I don’t know why you’re even here – you don’t do anything”, the court heard.

“Police asked the defendant about the other matter, to which she replied ‘why do you kill black people in custody?’,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

The court heard Thomas told police ‘black lives matter’ and when they responded ‘all lives matter’, she disagreed.

“She said ‘only black lives matter’,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

When police asked her to confirm her name and address, Thomas walked away, saying she didn’t have to give that information.

Moments later, she was against the police vehicle, as officers tried to handcuff her.

The court heard Thomas “dropped” to the ground and ignored police when they told her to put her hands behind her back.

“Police were forced to restrain the defendant,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.



“She screamed ‘black lives matter’ during the arrest.”

The court heard Thomas screamed at police officers and attempted to kick the police car.

“She had yelled ‘white people f--king suck’ and ‘white people are scum’.

In court, Thomas’ lawyer said his client was “embarrassed” to hear what she had said and “regretted” it.

Thomas pleaded guilty to commit public nuisance, contravene direction or requirement in licensed premises, and obstruct police.

Magistrate Andrew Cridland fined Thomas $1000 and didn’t record a conviction.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.