Public meeting on CBD changes coming

FORTHRIGHT: Cr Andrew Antoniolli will keep retailers informed on CBD redevelopment.

KEEPING the lines of communication open to the community and retailers is a must in the coming months for the $150 million CBD redevelopment.

That is why Cr Andrew Antoniolli said all stakeholders would be informed of what is ahead, with a public meeting on the horizon to discuss Ipswich City Council's plans.

"There is a public meeting coming up to discuss the envisaged timetable for the development,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"We have been talking about June or July onwards as when we first start to break ground, but that could come forward as soon as May.

"We have to make sure those affected stakeholders and traders in the CBD are aware and prepared and ready.

"We will be there to support them.”

The over 200,000 residents of Ipswich want the redevelopment to work.

Cr Antoniolli, as the representative of the CBD, has a lot at stake personally.

If a success, the golden glitter will sprinkle all over the Division 7 councillor.

A failure, and he could well disappear into a sink hole of electoral angst.

JFK's oft quoted statement that "victory has a thousand fathers and defeat is an orphan” will apply.

Cr Antoniolli said it was the community and retailers that he was focussed on. He wants to get it right for their sake.

"From my perspective this is our shot to get it right,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"A lot of thought, planning, consultation and engagement has gone into it.

"We've done tours of other key locations to see what works and what doesn't.

"We have also engaged with some of the world's best civic planners.

"So for mine, this is the rebirth of the city centre.”

Cr Antoniolli said judgement would be made by history.

"So 20 years down the line you hope that what you have done people will look back on and say 'that worked'.

"CBDs are not just retail. They are places people go for entertainment and are civic spaces for lifestyles and families.

"In 2007 we commenced the city centre master plan and that identified the need for us to think outside the square and get the ball rolling for thinking more than just about retail.

"Commercial offices are a big part of it - getting people working in the CBD.

"But just as important is inner city living and that is also part of the future plan.”

Cr Antoniolli said in the future affordable inner city living in apartments would be realised in the CBD, and that sites were earmarked for that.

"Who knows what the old Icon Two site might turn into,” he said.

"It might turn into inner city apartments.”

Cr Antoniolli said that he wanted the works in the CBD to be as "painless as possible” for the traders.

"But it will be a difficult time and might not be pretty,” he said.

"It is an exciting time and a thrilling time.

"When I was first elected 17 years ago the focus was on getting it right and making it a CBD of the future.

"Now it is happening.

"These things take time and a lot of planning.

"We have to get this right for the next 20 and 30 years and I believe we will.”