Public meeting called to deal with 'deadly invasive pest'

Fireweed, a noxious weed that competes with pastures and can be toxic to livestock, has been added to Councils Chemical Subsidy Program.

INVASIVE weeds will be the subject of a public meeting in Gatton next week.

The Queensland Parliament's Agriculture & Environment's Committee will hold the hearing at the Foundation Building, University of Queensland Gatton on Thursday May 4, at 2pm.

The Committee is examining the management of invasive weeds, such as Giant Rat's Tail Grass and fireweed, in Queensland.

The purpose of the Inquiry is to determine how the three levels of government, Federal, State and Local Government, can best work together to manage invasive weeds in Queensland.

A meeting has already been held in Gladstone where the focus was on Giant Rat's Tail Grass, an invasive species native to Africa and introduced to Australia in the 1960s via contaminated pasture seeds.

If left unchecked, the grass will take over pastures and can loosen the teeth of horses and cattle that graze on it, according to the State Government.

Land owner David Philp examines some Giant Rat's Tail grass.

In Gatton, discussion will focus on Fireweed.

Like the rat's tail grass, Fireweed is an invasive species native to southern Africa and Madagascar.

It's presence in Australia was first recorded in 1918, in the Hunter Valley.

It has since spread significantly and can be hard to detect.

Fireweed can cause poisoning in livestock which in extreme cases can cause death as well as loss of appetite, aimless wandering, loss of coordination and jaundice.

Jim Madden Member for Ipswich West, a member of the Committee, said he has been pushing for the issue to be addressed.

"I fought hard for this Inquiry because I know first-hand the impact that invasive weeds are having on agriculture in Queensland," Mr Madden said.

"I hope that as a result of this Inquiry that the three levels of government, federal, state and local government, can take a more coordinated approach to managing invasive weeds in Queensland."

All are welcome to attend the meeting.

The Committee will report its findings to the Queensland Parliament later this year.