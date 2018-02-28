PUBLIC MEETING: Call to action over proposed 'super dump'

A map showing the area surrounding the new landfill proposed by waste operator BMI.

A map showing the area surrounding the new landfill proposed by waste operator BMI.

IPSWICH residents have issued a call to action over plans to establish a new 'super dump'.

A public meeting will be held on Saturday where concerned citizens will brief attendees on important parts of the application lodged with Ipswich City Council by waste giant BMI.

The company plans to use demolition and construction waste, including waste brought in from New South Wales, to fill a disused mining void at New Chum.

The application fee has been paid, the council says.

All councillors and relevant MPs have been invited to the meeting to be held at Collingwood Park.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller, who has already slammed the proposal labelling the controversial pitch 'Ipswich's Adani", confirmed she would attend.

"Everyone is clear on my views," Ms Miller said.

"The one thing the community has asked me about is the process within the council.

"They've said to me they do not want a faceless council bureaucrat to make the decision by delegation (without the councillors' direct involvement and vote).

"They want every councillor to indicate whether they are for or against the development application."

Rosewood based councillor David Pahlke said he would vote against the development, if given the chance.

The application for a new dump has made national headlines and brought the spotlight back to Ipswich and its massive landfill operations.

An investigation by Fairfax media found thousands of tonnes of New South Wales waste sent each week to south-east Queensland to be recycled is trucked straight to landfill without any processing.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Community Action Group Meeting

WHERE: St Lukes Church, Lawrie Dr, Collingwood Park

WHEN: 2PM Saturday 3rd March 2018

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

That waste is being dumped into landfill at Cleanaway's New Chum site.

Ms Miller said Ipswich people did not accept old mining voids should be filled with rubbish.

"There are alternatives," she said.

"Many people from the Rosewood area have contacted me asking 'what's going to happen when these big huge companies come and try to fill up those old mining voids too?'"

"This is why the people of Ipswich are so angry. This isn't just about new chum and Swanbank, other areas across Ipswich will be affected too."

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard has already committed to other events and won't be able to attend the meeting.

Ms Howard said she would maintain a "sensible and practical approach" to the issues facing the people of Ipswich.

She also said Ipswich City Council should assess BMI's application and joined the council's call for a state waste levy.

"It's time for us to have a waste levy that makes corporate polluters pay, and protects ratepayers from the cost of waste dumping," Ms Howard said.

"So much more of this could be recycled and diverted from Ipswich landfill if there was a waste levy."