Public input sought for flood evacuation, exhibition centre

Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow at the 'Have Your Say' booth for the Showgrounds redevelopment.

ALL TIERS of government in Ipswich are backing a $40 million exhibition and flood evacuation centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

And now the Ipswich Show Society has taken it to the next level by asking for community feedback on their plans.

Two 'Have your say' stands at the Ipswich Show outlined in detail plans and concept designs for the new centre which will be both a refuge for the Ipswich community in times of flood and an exhibition centre to host a wide variety of conventions, displays and performances.

The stands at the show had a questionnaire for patrons to fill out and leave in a box.

"We have a selection of plans and information for show goers to have their say on the showgrounds redevelopment and construction of a new exhibition centre here at the showgrounds,” Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow said.

The plans for the new development are well advanced.

"We have a quantity survey being done now on each facility at the showgrounds to bring it up to standard as well as a quantity survey on the new exhibition centre as well,” Mr Zanow said.

"We also have a cost benefit analysis being done and we've had a team of consultants at the showgrounds on Friday.

"We showed them how the show runs and what we need to do to change the land form at the showgrounds to make it more user friendly and create wide open spaces to integrate them with the existing facilities and new exhibition centre.”

Mr Zanow showed the QT the indicative concept plans for the exhibition on display.

"We have done some 3D modelling plans which are also going into the architecture of how the buildings look and feel so it blends in with the university buildings and the revamp of the existing buildings, so they all integrate,” he said.

"Soon you will be able to see a 3D walk through of the centre, which is being developed by the students at the University of Southern Queensland.

" Reuben Lawrence of Lawrence Consulting is looking at how this exhibition centre will cater for the people of Ipswich, and at how much leakage we get from people having trade shows, exhibitions and other shows outside of the city.

"He is looking at how much the centre will benefit new business and economic traffic coming into Ipswich from people coming to trade shows and exhibitions here. The reason we went with Lawrence Consulting is because they have done the Bundaberg exhibition centre and showgrounds redevelopment.

"They are also doing work for the Toowoomba Show Society and others around Australia.”

The display at the showgrounds also revealed that Blair MP Shayne Neumann, local state MPs Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli also support the project.

Images of letters of support from those five key politicians revealed they were all on board with the Ipswich Show Society's plans. Funding from all government tiers will be vital.