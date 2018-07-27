Menu
Public holiday date set for next year's Ipswich Show

27th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

IPSWICH City Council has accepted a recommendation from the Ipswich Show Society to nominate Friday, May 17, 2019, as the public holiday for the annual show.

Economic Development and Digital City Committee chair Paul Tully said the council would write to the Office of Industrial Relations and apply for a public holiday.

"People have voted with their feet and supported the Friday holiday by turning up to the annual show in huge numbers," he said.

"This year's show was widely regarded as one of the most successful. I'm sure 2019 will be no different."

