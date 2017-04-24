27°
Public forum on facility to replace Barrett Centre

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Apr 2017 2:30 PM
Barrett Adolescent Centre at Wacol was managed by West Moreton Hospital Health Service before it was closed in 2014.
Barrett Adolescent Centre at Wacol was managed by West Moreton Hospital Health Service before it was closed in 2014.

IPSWICH families directly affected by the controversial closure of Queensland's only long-term youth mental health facility will soon have a chance to air their concerns in public.

As the State Government prepares to launch a new dedicated centre for adolescents, public forums are being held around the state.

The new facility at the Prince Charles Hospital, Brisbane will replace the old Barrett Adolescent Centre at Wacol, closed in 2014 amid controversy and widespread public outcry.

Three teenage former patients committed suicide in the months following the Barrett Centre's closure.

Since then the State has been without a dedicated long-term mental health facility specifically designed for teens.

The State Government announced in October last year it would open a new bed-based treatment and rehabilitation facility at the Prince Charles Hospital.

That decision followed a Commission on Inquiry which identified the need for an extended program for adolescents living with severe and complex mental health issues.

>> Staff to be disciplined over Barrett Centre closure

The Ipswich public forum will be held next week and all affected people have invited to offer their feedback and to learn more about how others have already contributed to the process.

The forums are expected to offer information on the implementation of key recommendations made in the Barrett Adolescent Centre Commission of Inquiry report.

When: May 2, 2017 at 10.30am

Where: Metro Hotel Ipswich International Events, 43 South St

  • If you or someone you know needs support you can phone 13 HEALTH or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  barrett centre closure health ipswich mental health

