Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan at Somerset Dam.
Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan at Somerset Dam.
Community

Public feedback sought for Somerset Dam upgrade plan

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
12th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW survey has been launched to gain a better understanding of public awareness and opinions about the Somerset Dam Upgrade Project.

Somerset Dam is one of several dams to be upgraded as part of Seqwater’s Dam Improvement Program, which aims to improve the site’s ageing facilities, and enhance its ability to survive events such as earthquakes and floods.

READ MORE: Local workers prioritised for dam upgrade project

For several months, a customer reference group – consisting of representatives from local communities and businesses – has been working with Seqwater to discuss the potential impacts the project will have on the community.

The newly released survey aims to help planners gain a greater comprehension of public understanding of the project, and provides the chance for community members to offer their individual thoughts and feedback.

READ MORE: Six projects to improve Somerset region

Construction of the upgrade is expected to begin in 2022, pending State Government approvals, and will take up to four years to complete.

The nearby Somerset Dam Village in particular will bear the brunt of these impacts, and the local council has been pushing for Seqwater to commit to several legacy projects for the village.

The survey can be found here.

For more information on the dam upgrade project, visit the Seqwater website.

feedback survey seqwater somerset dam upgrade
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        premium_icon Harvest worker shortage revoked amid mass virus job losses

        Rural Paddocks usually filled with working backpackers during the Valley’s harvest now include plenty of job seekers, following mass job losses amid the coronavirus.

        • 12th May 2020 10:00 AM
        THANK YOU: Recognising our nursing legends

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Recognising our nursing legends

        News Today marks International Nurses Day, a day to thank and celebrate our hardworking...

        • 12th May 2020 9:28 AM
        Crime plummets in response to restrictions

        premium_icon Crime plummets in response to restrictions

        Crime Local crime rate at lowest it's been in 5 years

        Jo-Ann Miller says only one MP reached out after resignation

        premium_icon Jo-Ann Miller says only one MP reached out after resignation

        Politics Mrs Miller has kept a low profile since quitting.