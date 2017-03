RESIDENTS in an Ipswich suburb where there has been a recent rise in property crime have organised a community meeting.

The newly formed Brassall Community Watch called a meeting next month to discuss concerns within the suburb.

According to administrators on the Brassall Community Watch Facebook Page, Queensland Police have agreed to attend.

The meeting is scheduled for April 6 at 6pm.

The venue is yet to be decided.

