The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered near the Bussell Highway at Margaret River on Monday.
News

Public appeal to help solve body mystery

by Angie Raphael
15th Jun 2021 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM

Detectives have made a public appeal for information after a 39-year-old woman’s body was found on a waking trail in Western Australia’s south.

The woman was found near the Bussell Highway at Margaret River about 7.30am on Monday.

Police cordoned off the area and spent the day at the scene.

Bunbury and Busselton detectives are investigating the woman’s death, with the homicide squad overseeing the probe.

“Investigators wish to speak to anyone who was in the area or travelling on Bussell Highway between 7.30pm on Sunday, June 13 and 7.30am on Monday, June 14 who may have seen the woman or any suspicious activity,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Public appeal to help solve body mystery

