Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WILD WATER: Storms in Gatton caused the ceiling of the Royal Hotel's Keno room to leak.
WILD WATER: Storms in Gatton caused the ceiling of the Royal Hotel's Keno room to leak. Ebony Graveur
News

Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

Ali Kuchel
Ebony Graveur
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
13th Dec 2019 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE and rescue technical is en route to The Royal Hotel in Gatton, after reports its roof collapsed during a storm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they received the call at 1.40pm with reports of a collapsed ceiling at a pub on Railway Street and Crescent Street.

Witnesses said the Keno room at the Royal Hotel appeared to be closed as builders worked to fix a hole where the water had been leaking.

However it is understood the roof was not affected, but because of the rain, the ceiling in the Keno room was leaking.

The hotel's manager declined to comment.

gatton pub storm damage thunderstorm
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        premium_icon Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        Weather Severe storms likely in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions with BoM already warning some areas to expect 'giant hail'.

        • 13th Dec 2019 12:51 PM
        Man faces court charged with murdering pregnant partner

        premium_icon Man faces court charged with murdering pregnant partner

        Crime Several family members came to support him

        WATCH: Bloody Nollsy's in town and wants you to drink beers

        WATCH: Bloody Nollsy's in town and wants you to drink beers

        Whats On Everyone's favourite Australian Idol runner-up's in town and he's bloody ole...

        Tradie, dad, claims using meth was for back pain

        premium_icon Tradie, dad, claims using meth was for back pain

        Crime A tradie caught driving his children to school with ice in his system told the...