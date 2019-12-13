Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

WILD WATER: Storms in Gatton caused the ceiling of the Royal Hotel's Keno room to leak.

WILD WATER: Storms in Gatton caused the ceiling of the Royal Hotel's Keno room to leak. Ebony Graveur

A FIRE and rescue technical is en route to The Royal Hotel in Gatton, after reports its roof collapsed during a storm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they received the call at 1.40pm with reports of a collapsed ceiling at a pub on Railway Street and Crescent Street.

Witnesses said the Keno room at the Royal Hotel appeared to be closed as builders worked to fix a hole where the water had been leaking.

However it is understood the roof was not affected, but because of the rain, the ceiling in the Keno room was leaking.

The hotel's manager declined to comment.