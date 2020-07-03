Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yungblud has covered Sunshine Coast band The Chats' classic song Smoko in an epic compilation. Photos: YouTube
Yungblud has covered Sunshine Coast band The Chats' classic song Smoko in an epic compilation. Photos: YouTube
Entertainment

Pub rock goes pop punk with The Chats mashup

Ashley Carter
3rd Jul 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sunshine Coast pub rockers The Chats have been featured in an unlikely crossover, with British pop punk act Yungblud working the classic Smoko into his latest single.

Yungblud reached out to Chats bassist and vocalist Eamon Sandwith to get his blessing to cover the tune, which has been mashed into Yungblud's latest single Weird!.

"The man, the myth, the legend," Yungblud says to Sandwith before asking permission to use the song.

"Right here," Sandwith replies.

DRIVE-IN FESTIVAL TO REBOOT COAST ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Q&A: THE CHATS HAVE 'THE LUCKIEST STORY EVER'

Yungblud goes on to say he'd feel "sacrilegious" if he didn't get Sandwith's blessing to use Smoko in his song.

"Go for it mate, I'd love to hear it," Sandwith replies.

Weird! is a switch up for Yungblud, with a noticeable change in tone when Smoko is mashed in with the electro-pop tone.

Earlier this year after Smoko made The Chats the number one Aussie favourite of rock royalty, the band released their debut album High Risk Behaviour.

The trio will headline Airwaves, a new drive-in festival on the Coast on July 11.

The Chats members Josh Price, Matt Boggis and Eamon Sandwith.
The Chats members Josh Price, Matt Boggis and Eamon Sandwith.
music the chats yungblud
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Top 10 Ipswich sport officials

        premium_icon REVEALED: Top 10 Ipswich sport officials

        Sport The best Ipswich sporting officials have been revealed. We’ve highlighted more than 50 of the top officials for 2020. SEE WHO MADE THE LIST.

        Dramatic about face: Ipswich footy set to return in 2020

        premium_icon Dramatic about face: Ipswich footy set to return in 2020

        Sport Matches could kick off in the first week of August, subject to some vital meetings.

        Horror moment mum heard of son’s fatal car crash

        premium_icon Horror moment mum heard of son’s fatal car crash

        News Mother describes crash victim as being ‘kind to a fault’

        Ipswich Hospital: Inside new $91m mental health ward plans

        premium_icon Ipswich Hospital: Inside new $91m mental health ward plans

        Health New Ipswich 50-bed acute mental health unit is on the way.