Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was caught drink driving told the court he was a recovering alcoholic.
A man who was caught drink driving told the court he was a recovering alcoholic.
News

Pub patrons alert police to drunk driver

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who blew more than four times the legal limit told a court he was a recovering alcoholic.

Darryl Charles Knight, 56, plead guilty to high-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The Labrador man recorded a reading of 0.211 about 9.15pm on March 14 in Macksville.

Knight's lawyer said the recovering alcoholic had gone through a tense period of caring for his mother as well as dealing with his own significant mental health issues but had taken steps to rehabilitate himself.

The court heard Knight had intended to go to the pub for a drink and a meal but ended up drinking more.

Court documents revealed patrons at the hotel waved to police and pointed to Knight's van as he drove off and u-turned over double lines.

At the time, he told police: "Yes, I'll be honest with you. I'm over the limit."

Knight's solicitor said when he left his car on the side of the road it was broken into and $2000 worth of camping equipment was stolen.

Knight was convicted, fined $500 and given a two-year community corrections order.

He lost his licence for six months and will require a breathalyser interlock device on his car.

More Stories

drink driving northern rivers court twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        Council News $4.4 million is being invested in infrastructure in Ipswich including a $1.8 million playground, footpaths and Orion Lagoon. Here’s what is being funded.

        Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        premium_icon Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        Council News The council’s IT department evaluated all of the council’s systems.

        Late night and early morning crashes send four to hospital

        premium_icon Late night and early morning crashes send four to hospital

        News Between last night and this morning there have been three car crashes on Ipswich...

        • 10th Jul 2020 8:08 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        News Everyday the QT publishes a list of everyone appearing in court.