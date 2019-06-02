Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with carrying a weapon into the PA Hotel.
A man has been charged with carrying a weapon into the PA Hotel. Inga Williams
News

Pub patron allegedly held firearm

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Jun 2019 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIGILANT Ipswich pub staff sounded the alarm when they noticed a patron walking around with a firearm allegedly secreted in his clothing on Saturday night.

A heavy contingent of police swarmed on the Prince Alfred Hotel at Booval about 8.40pm after staff reported the discovery.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was with a group of people at the time.

It is not alleged that any threats were made or that the man deliberately presented the firearm at any stage.

Nobody was injured.

Police said the firearm was believed to be a shortened rifle.

The man and several other people were questioned, however only one person - a 21-year-old man from Churchill - was charged.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and going armed to cause fear.

He will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 20.

Andrew Korner

booval ipswich crime prince alfred hotel
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    premium_icon Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    News After giving his team a much needed boost, Western Pride captain Cam Crestani had every reason to feel upbeat boarding the plane home.

    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Money Here’s who is being targeted.

    Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    premium_icon Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    Council News Ex-Ipswich mayor allegedly told aplanner his job was on the line

    UK crisis plays out here

    premium_icon UK crisis plays out here

    Entertainment Stage show brings prime minister woes to Ipswich