Pub patron allegedly held firearm

A man has been charged with carrying a weapon into the PA Hotel. Inga Williams

VIGILANT Ipswich pub staff sounded the alarm when they noticed a patron walking around with a firearm allegedly secreted in his clothing on Saturday night.

A heavy contingent of police swarmed on the Prince Alfred Hotel at Booval about 8.40pm after staff reported the discovery.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was with a group of people at the time.

It is not alleged that any threats were made or that the man deliberately presented the firearm at any stage.

Nobody was injured.

Police said the firearm was believed to be a shortened rifle.

The man and several other people were questioned, however only one person - a 21-year-old man from Churchill - was charged.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and going armed to cause fear.

He will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 20.

Andrew Korner