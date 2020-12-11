Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Property

Pub owner calls last drinks on old Gatton hotel

Hugh Suffell
11th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LOCAL pub owner has called time on one of Gatton’s oldest hotels.

Tony Prentice said it was “the right time” to sell his Commercial Hotel on Railway Street, as he moves into a quieter stage of his life.

Mr Prentice whose portfolio also includes the Gatton View Hotel and Sundowner Saloon, at Haigslea, has owned the Commercial Hotel since 2005.

He said he initially bought the pub as an investment, however it ended up being an enjoyable pub to run.

“It is a simple hotel, and everyone knows your name there,” Mr Prentice said.

Hotel broker and auctioneer, Andy Nason, told the Gatton Star the pub was an excellent opportunity for an owner operator to take over the facility that has plenty of potential.

“We’ve even seen some interest from potential vendors who might convert it into office spaces,” Mr Nason said.

The Commercial Hotel became a popular destination for backpackers after the Imperial Hotel in Railway Street burnt down in 2015.

Mr Prentice said his staff will be given the option to move to his other pubs if the new owners decide not to continue operating the Commercial as a hotel.

He stressed however the pub was ideal for a couple who want to be “hands on”.

The Commercial Hotel will go to auction on site on January 28, at 11.00am.

commercial hotel gatton lockyer valley business awards
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors debate ‘implied’ consent to release expenses

        Premium Content Councillors debate ‘implied’ consent to release expenses

        Council News The issue of ‘implied’ consent when it comes to regularly publishing councillor expenses again came to the fore at the final Ipswich City Council meeting of the year

        Axe comes out after victim beeps horn

        Premium Content Axe comes out after victim beeps horn

        News A man has been jailed after a frightening road rage incident in which he threatened...

        DIRT CHEAP: Ipswich land costs less than HomeBuild grant

        Premium Content DIRT CHEAP: Ipswich land costs less than HomeBuild grant

        Property The pint-sized property is a seven-minute drive from the Ipswich CBD

        Phone fine blitz helps raise $600m

        Premium Content Phone fine blitz helps raise $600m

        News Hidden cameras catching motorists on mobile phones